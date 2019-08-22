Oklahoma Soldier Fighting For His Life After Being Injured In Afghanistan

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Army Ranger from Oklahoma is fighting for his life after being gravely injured while serving in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Davis, of Edmond, was put on a medical transport plane at Bagram Air Base as his special operations soldiers rallied around him.

Davis was critically injured in a grenade attack on Friday. Davis lost his right arm, right leg, part of his left leg and has many internal injuries.

We’re told Davis was on his fifth tour of duty.

He is currently undergoing surgeries in San Antonio.