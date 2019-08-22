× Oklahoma Updating Medical Marijuana Regulations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — A new regulation will allow podiatrist to sign off on patient license applications.

The emergency rules, signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt, were approved during the 2019 legislative session.

There will be a 60-day short-term license available, and veterans with 100% disability will quality fo a discounted license fee.

For business, online renewal will be offered starting Aug. 30.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has already enrolled more than 3.5% of the state’s population as patients in its first year, and there’s no indication that applications will slow, according to the Associated Press.

The Tulsa World reported last month that Oklahoma’s participation rate places it among the top of the 33 states that have some form of medical cannabis legislation. The state medical marijuana agency attributes the strong patient participation to minimal financial obstacles and a lack of restrictions on qualifying conditions.

Oklahoma voters approved a medical marijuana measure in June 2018, and the industry has taken off quickly.

As of mid-June, the agency had approved 3,211 grower, 1,548 dispensary and 859 processor licenses.

Only three dispensaries have opened in Arkansas, which approved medical cannabis in 2016, due to drawn-out legal conflicts over restrictions on commercial licenses, according to the AP.