Online Springdale School Lets Students Learn In A Virtual Classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale allows children to go to school without going to school.

The school offers virtual learning courses to substitute traditional classroom learning. This is to offer kids who may need to work and may need more flexible school hours a chance to learn. It also helps special cases in which Springdale students aren't actually located in Springdale.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One boy in the online school plays on a traveling soccer team, and another student models in New York. They are both enrolled in the Springdale district through the Don Tyson School of Innovation virtual school.

The school also offers "blended" class options, meaning students split their time in the classroom and online.

More information on the school is available on their website.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video