FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — One person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car outside Chick-fil-A on MLK Boulevard in Fayetteville Thursday (Aug. 22) night.

Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a driver pulling out of the Chick-fil-A parking lot.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time. No word on if the driver has been cited for the incident.

