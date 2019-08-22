× Police Identify Pedestrian Hit On Wedington Drive In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police on Thursday identified the man who was hit on Wedington Drive near the White Rock area Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 21).

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police said William H. Phelps, 45, was struck on Wedington Drive near Raincrow Road about 1:42 pm.

Phelps was walking west on the shoulder of Wedington when a passerby stopped to ask him if he needed a ride, Murphy said.

Phelps then began to cross the street but failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck, Murphy said.

Police on the scene said the vehicle that struck Phelps was a Mercury Grand Marquis. The driver has not been identified.

Phelps was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Murphy said.

The accident briefly shut Wedington down on Wednesday.