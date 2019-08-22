Sarah Sanders Heads To Fox News As A Contributor

Posted 2:11 pm, August 22, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 05: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House September 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sanders fielded questions about President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy, an Obama-era executive action that allows certain undocumented immigratns who entered the country as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.

Fox News said Thursday that Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders says she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.