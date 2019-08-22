State Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting After Rescue Of 9-Year-Old In Standoff

CLINTON, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened after a 9-year-old boy was rescued from a hostage situation.

The incident took place at a residence off Arkansas 9 southwest of Clinton and just north of Formosa in Van Buren County, state police said.

According to state police, William Lloyd Jones, 49, barricaded himself inside 361 Hillpoint Road and held a 9-year-old child at gunpoint as officers arrived at the home to investigate a report of aggravated assault Wednesday afternoon. Officers then learned that Jones was wanted on a parole violation.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office contacted state police and requested negotiation assistance from their Crisis Response Team. The team communicated with Jones through the night, state police said.

Just after 2 a.m., members of the state police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team entered the home and rescued the child. They found Jones, who pointed a gun at the state troopers. A trooper fired on Jones, who died at the scene.

Jones’ body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the exact cause of death. Special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division will present their findings to the county prosecuting attorney to determine if any charges will be filed.

Per Arkansas State Police policy, the trooper who fired on Jones was put on paid administrative leave.