WATCH: Overnight Weather; Tracking Storms

The active weather pattern continues with scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of our area. Although there's a limited chance for a severe storm with gusty winds, the main threat will be flash flooding. Some storms could will lead to extremely heavy rain. As much as 2-3" will be possible in a few areas.

This is a current look at radar (reload page for latest image).

The National Weather Service did decided to extend the Flash Flood Watch for the Fort Smith area and most of the River Valley.

Flash Flooding will be most common in the overnight hours and the first part of the day tomorrow. 5NEWS This Morning will have the latest information as you wake up on Friday.

