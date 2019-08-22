× World Renowned Bar Tender Says Fayetteville Bar Among Nation’s Best

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — World Bartending Champion Kate Gerwin has picked Maxine’s Tap Room as one of the nation’s 10 best bars.

According to USA Today, Gerwin described the fixture of downtown Fayetteville as “what bartenders look for in cocktail bars.”

“Believe it or not, veteran bartenders rarely go out on the prowl for cocktails,” Gerwin told USA Today’s 10Best.

“We typically sip on fermented beverages and straight spirits in our downtime and prioritize the environment over cocktails, but Maxine’s has both – atmosphere and unique cocktails.

She adds: “They don’t take themselves too seriously, but their cocktails are crushable.”

Located at 107 N. Block Ave., Marjorie Maxine Miller opened the bar in 1950.