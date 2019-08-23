× ‘5NEWS This Morning’ Crew Gets Breakfast Tips From The Buttered Biscuit

Ruben Diaz learned how to make the perfect pancake, Laura Simon broke more than one egg, and Matt…well, Matt just enjoyed the food, all while getting top breakfast tips from the owners of The Buttered Biscuit in Bentonville.

The Buttered Biscuit has been wowing patrons with their food at its Bentonville location for two years, and they’re getting ready to open a new location in Springdale.

Check out the links below as Anna and Sam Russell provide some tips and tricks on how to make the best breakfast!

