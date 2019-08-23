Championship Wrestling of Arkansas Returning To Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — Championship Wrestling of Arkansas (CWA) has announced it’s returning to Hot Springs this fall.

CWA will hold its “Lloyd’s Rumble” event at the Hot Springs Convention Center on October 12.

Performing that night will be Marcus Bagwell, Matt Riviera, Elijah Burke, and Barrett Brown. There will be special appearances by WWE Hall of Fame inductees Arn Anderson and Bob Orton Jr., father of current WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

The winner of the Lloyd’s Rumble will be titled CWA’s inaugural Arkansas Heavyweight Champion.

“I’ve wrestled all around the world against some of the biggest names in our sport,” said Storm. “I’ve reached the mountain top in our industry, but nothing feels quite as exciting as wrestling in front of my friends and family here in Arkansas, for such a great wrestling promotion like CWA.” Says former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Tim Storm who will be featured at the event along with other Arkansas native wrestlers.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cwatix.com or by calling the box office at 479-518-5205.