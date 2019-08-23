Frisco Fest Prepares For Fun, No Matter What The Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) — It's a packed weekend of events in Northwest Arkansas, but there's also been a lot of rain.

Organizers of Frisco Fest, kicking off in Rogers today (Aug. 23), say rain or shine, the festival is still happening.

"We started this business in 2014 and so we’ve been here every year," said John Baker with Baker's Roasted Nuts. "It’s one of our most favorites of the year, and regardless of the weather, whatever, we’ll be here."

Baker says he never plans on missing Frisco Fest and doesn't think the weather will stop people from showing up.

"They might have to dodge the rain a little bit, but you know, it’s worth coming to even if you need an umbrella," Baker said.

Kayla Ott with Longhorn Saloon travels to festivals and shows throughout the year and says those who are faithful to the event will always be there.

"I’ve been to a couple with storms and rain. I’ve been to a show with a tornado on the ground and people have still come out, so I’m pretty sure they’ll show up, they want to show up," she said.

With the festival taking place in downtown Rogers, there are road closures to expect. Elm Street from First to Fourth streets will be closed, as well as First, Second and Third streets from West Poplar Street to West Walnut Avenue.

Frisco Fest starts today at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. The events will kick off Saturday at 8 a.m. and go all day to 11 p.m. Admission is free. A full schedule of events, including musical acts, can be found on the event's Facebook page.

