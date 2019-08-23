Heavy Rain Continues Friday Morning

Heavy rounds of rain and storms are inbound from eastern Oklahoma with rainfall rates up to 1.5 inches per hour. The heaviest downpours will hit between Fayetteville and Fort Smith until noon Friday. All other locations will experience on-and-off showers throughout Friday morning. Only a few isolated storms are possible throughout the afternoon. Tap HERE for our interactive radar.

VIDEO FORECAST

**coming soon**

STORM ZONES

Morning: Heavy rain will impact the mountains and the Arkansas River the most as downpours move in from Oklahoma.

Afternoon: The heavy rain bands will have moved out but there is a slight chance for an isolated storm, especially for LeFlore (OK) and Scott (AR) counties.

RAIN TIMELINE

Rainfall potential falls off for the rest of Friday. There may even be pockets of sunshine later in the afternoon.

FUTURECAST

The times of greatest impact will be 5:30AM-8AM, creating hectic travel for the morning commute in both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

FRIDAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

-Matt