NWAA Swimmers Qualify For 2020 Olympic Trials, U.S. Open

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — It’s been a successful month for the Northwest Arkansas Aquatics (NWAA) swim club. Four of their swimmers have made some impressive accomplishments after swimming in champion meets this month.

Not only did they qualify for the next U.S. Open, but two swimmers qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials.

U.S. Open qualifiers are Hayley Pike, Ryan Husband, Madeline Marks, and Hayden Harlow. Pike and Harlow both qualified for the Olympic Trials.

“We are incredibly proud of Hayley, Madeline, and Ryan for earning the opportunity to compete at these high level meets! Their commitment to the pursuit of achieving their goals through working hard is admirable and shows that big things are possible. We are excited to see them continue to build on these

results in the upcoming season! We are also extremely proud of Hayden for taking his swimming to the next level at Penn State.” says NWAA head coach Mark Gole.

The U.S. Open is the highest level national swim meet before the 2020 Olympic Trials. It will be held in Atlanta, Georgia from December 4 to December 7, 2019.

The 2020 Olympic Trials will take place in Omaha, Nebraska from June 21 to June 28, 2020.