× Redding Police Deal With ‘Tragic Incident’: Tossing Doughnuts Found In Stolen Bakery Truck

REDDING, Calif. (KFSM) — Redding Police took to Facebook on Thursday to express their devastation at what they called a “tragic incident.”

They had to throw out more than 100 doughnuts.

The officers responded to a stolen van from Little Maya Bakery and found it in a parking lot at Oregon and Tehama streets in Redding, according to their Facebook post.

“When Officers looked inside, what they found broke their hearts: over 100 discarded donuts without a home,” police said.

Despite their “sweet spot in our hearts” for the tasty confection, they had to throw away the doughnuts, they said.

Police also conducted a search of the area but were unable to find the suspects who stole the van. No doubt police will continue to look so that someone can answer for these unspeakable crimes.