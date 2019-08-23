× Supporters Pushing For World-Class Aquarium In Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Supporters are pushing to bring a world-class aquarium to downtown Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is pushing for the state-of-the-art aquarium as part of the MAPS 4 proposal, according to our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR.

“Since closing the small aquatic facilities at the zoo two years ago, we have been exploring the feasibility of an off-site world-class aquarium — whether or not it was a part of MAPS 4. The exact size, location and ultimate cost of a project of this magnitude has not finalized,” said Dwight Lawson, CEO and executive director of Oklahoma City Zoo.

Some say the $100 million price tag will be well worth it for the revenue it may generate, which could range between $27 million and $80 million per year.

Oklahoma City leaders are expected to announce the MAPS 4 proposals that voters will decide on this December.