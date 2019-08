Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be common across the region again for Saturday morning. Similar to our previous rain events, the best chance will be early in the day when the rain is most widespread with more of a scattered nature to the rain in the afternoon and evening.

Flash Flooding will be the highest threat with any thunderstorms; the severe very risk remains low and confined to damaging winds.

-Garrett