Trump Orders U.S. Companies To “Start Looking For Alternatives” To China

August 23, 2019

(CBS) — President Donald Trump is demanding that U.S. businesses “immediately start looking for an alternative to China,” including bringing their manufacturing back to the U.S. The president issued the directive in a series of tweets on Friday morning after China hiked tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products.

Mr. Trump’s tweets heighten trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies, with China’s latest countermeasures coming in retaliation for the U.S. planning to impose a 10% tariff on roughly $300 billion in Chinese imports starting next month and in December.

“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon.”

