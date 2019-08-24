An Elementary Cheerleading League Was Asked To Sell Raffle Tickets For A Semi-Automatic Rifle

(CNN) — An elementary school cheerleading league is facing criticism after asking students to sell raffle tickets for a semi-automatic rifle.

Heather Chilton said her 7-year-old daughter was asked to sell tickets for an AM-15 optic ready rifle to raise money for the New Richmond Junior Lions Football and Cheer program in Ohio, according to CNN affiliate WXIX.

“This is absurd, you’re having elementary kids sell your AR-15. Why?” Chilton told WXIX. “I highly doubt that something would happen with the gun, but say it did. Say one of the kids in the high school got a hold of it — got the AR-15 or AM-15 and shot up a school with it, and I’m the one that sold the raffle ticket to his dad?”

The New Richmond Junior Lions Football and Cheer program is an independent, nonprofit organization for cheerleaders and football players ages 5 to 12. About 150 students participate in the program, according to the league’s president, Robert Wooten.