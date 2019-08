A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Sebastian and southern Crawford counties until 6:45am on Saturday. This includes the Fort Smith area.

Heavy rain continues to fall over the same area. One to two inches of rain has already fallen, and more is expected to accumulate. An additional one to two inches of rainfall here is possible this morning.

Flash flooding is possible throughout the early morning hours.

Stay with the 5NEWS Weather Team for updates.

-Sabrina