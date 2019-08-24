× Floodwaters Enter Buildings At UAFS, Including Dormitory

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Floodwaters damaged a dormitory at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith early Saturday morning.

The water made its way into the portion of Sebastian Commons at Kinkead Avenue and North 48th Street in the predawn hours Saturday (Aug. 24). It also entered a maintenance building there.

The water has receded, but debris remains in the parking lot. Caution tape surrounded a large part of the parking lot late Saturday morning. Tree limbs, a fallen portable toilet and other debris covered the lot.

It is unclear whether the dorm was evacuated. The extent of the damage to both buildings has yet to be determined.