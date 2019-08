Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- Local grocery store La Hacienda Market off Midland Boulevard was impacted by Saturday's (Aug. 24) severe flooding.

Flood water swept through the store around 4:00 AM reaching water levels of up to two feet.

Chief Meteorologist Garrett Lewis went to the location to analyze the damage and spoke to Vanessa, the daughter-in-law of the store owner, who says they've been cleaning since 8:00 AM and hope to be open later today, if not tomorrow.