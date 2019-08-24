Frisco Festival Underway in Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- The Frisco Festival in Rogers is celebrating 35 years of family fun this weekend.

5News reporter Tiffany Lee was at this year's festival and spoke with Raymond Burns, who has attended all 35 years and was on the first planning committee.

"We started with firemen, bed races, not very many booths and a few food trucks, and we had a stage with maybe just a little bit of entertainment on it," said Burns.

The festival started as a way to bring people to downtown Rogers, but over the last three decades has grown into so much more.

"It's a pretty exciting time to be in Rogers and it's a great celebration and great family time, and just a good time to connect with old friends and have a fantastic time in downtown Rogers," says Burns.

The festival continues through Saturday, August 24th.