Meteorologists Garrett Lewis & Sabrina Bates Survey Flood Waters

The highest rainfall totals from Saturday morning’s rain event were located in southern Crawford and northern Sebastian county.

Radar estimates some of the highest totals over places from east Fort Smith to Barling to Central City to Lavaca.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meteorologist Garrett Lewis surveyed some of the flooding in the usual spots along 255 in Lavaca. Even for spots that are known to flood, the floodwaters climbed faster than usual due to the record high rainfall.

Meteorologist Sabrina Bates surveyed places in Fort Smith where many streets on the northside of town were impassable. Numerous cars were stalled in the vicinity of Division Street.