More Rain Sunday; Watching a Kansas Complex

The overnight hours will be less active on Saturday night into Sunday although we'll still see a chance for a few scattered storms during the overnight. Additional widespread flooding is not anticipated

The next weather event will be a complex of thunderstorms arriving from the northwest. This complex should be weakening on arrival from Kansas but will likely lead to rain during the mid-morning and early afternoon.

Any lingering boundaries will cause scattered afternoon thunderstorms late Sunday.

Yet another, potentially heavier complex will develop Monday night into Tuesday with flash flooding again becoming a possibility.

-Garrett

