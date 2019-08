FORT SMITH (KFSM) — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a woman attempting to drive through flood waters in Fort Smith this morning (August 24) has died.

The woman’s name has not been released yet, pending next-of-kin notification and investigators are still on scene.

The Fort Smith Police Department is urging citizens, for their own safety, do not attempt to drive through flooded areas or around any barricades.

This is a developing story.