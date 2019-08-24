Red Cross Sets Temporary Shelter in Fort Smith After Flash Floods

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, the American Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at the Grand Avenue Baptist Church after several have been displaced due to flash floods.

The police department is encouraging those that may have concerns about their loved ones to check this shelter first before contacting police, as they are currently responding to a number of areas.

If you need to be transported to the shelter, you can contact the Fort Smith Fire Department.

Police are urging citizens to not drive through flood waters or around any barricades.

