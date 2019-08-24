ROAD CLOSINGS: Several Roads Closed Due To Flooding
Several roads in eastern Oklahoma and the River Valley are closed due to flooding.
Police are urging people not to drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.
The following roads have been closed or reported covered with water:
Crawford County
- Several roads around the river bottoms south of Highway 64 are closed
Sebastian County
- Highway 252 from Highway 60 to Highway 217-4
- Highway 255 from Bugscuffle Road to Hickman Bluff Street
Lavaca
- 1307 W. Main St. (Covenant Park)
- Monte Lane
- Monte Circle
- Kim Circle
- Joey Circle
- North Davis Street
- Brewer Lane (south end),
- North 4th Street
- Fayetteville Street
- Houston Street
- W Main St/Quincy Street
- El Paso Street
- 1000 block of North Hwy 253
- Hwy 96/Featherhill Road
- Hwy 96/Nixon Road
- Hwy 96/Military Road
LeFlore County, Oklahoma
- Race Track Road off AES Road