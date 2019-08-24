× ROAD CLOSINGS: Several Roads Closed Due To Flooding

Several roads in eastern Oklahoma and the River Valley are closed due to flooding.

Police are urging people not to drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.

The following roads have been closed or reported covered with water:

Crawford County

Several roads around the river bottoms south of Highway 64 are closed

Sebastian County

Highway 252 from Highway 60 to Highway 217-4

Highway 255 from Bugscuffle Road to Hickman Bluff Street

Lavaca

1307 W. Main St. (Covenant Park)

Monte Lane

Monte Circle

Kim Circle

Joey Circle

North Davis Street

Brewer Lane (south end),

North 4th Street

Fayetteville Street

Houston Street

W Main St/Quincy Street

El Paso Street

1000 block of North Hwy 253

Hwy 96/Featherhill Road

Hwy 96/Nixon Road

Hwy 96/Military Road

LeFlore County, Oklahoma