Rounds Of Rain This Weekend

Flash flood warnings are possible this morning as heavy rain slowly move through the area. More rounds of rain are expected later today and tomorrow morning.

SEVERE RISK

The threat for severe weather is low this morning, but stronger, isolated storms are possible this afternoon. The risk this morning will mainly be flash flooding.

FUTURECAST

8AM – Heavy rain is expected in the River Valley, but more will push into Northwest Arkansas by late morning.

3PM -We may see a break from the rain midday, but isolated strong storms may develop with daytime heating.

9PM – The rain risk dramatically decreases after sunset.

RAIN CHANCES

Rounds of rain continue tomorrow and into the week ahead.

-Sabrina