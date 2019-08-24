× Three Saved In Swift-Water Rescues In Crawford County Saturday

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Flash flooding led to two swift-water rescues in Crawford County early Saturday, and the heavy rains shut down several roads near the river and Frog Bayou.

In Kibler, Police Chief Roger Green rescued an elderly woman from her flooded home about 4:30 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 24), said Brad Thomas, Crawford County Emergency Manager.

The water was 2-3 feet deep in and around her home on Southwest Arkansas Street, Thomas said. She was rescued and is safe, he said.

Later that morning, two teenage boys attempted to drive their pickup through floodwaters on Gun Club Road and became trapped, Thomas said. The Crawford County District 6 Fire Department was dispatched about 8:55 a.m. to rescue the boys.

Thomas said most of the roads in the southern part of the county around the Arkansas River bottoms and Frog Bayou were flooded. He said to use caution on any of the back roads south of Highway 64.

Drivers are urged not to drive into floodwaters, as it may be impossible to tell whether the road has been washed out.