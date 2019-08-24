Volunteers Cleaning Up Fort Smith’s Union Christian Academy After Flooding, Classes To Be Moved Monday

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Volunteers are cleaning up Union Christian Academy in Fort Smith after heavy rain caused the school to flood overnight. The school board president says they are coordinating with local churches to find locations to hold classes on Monday, August 26.

Parents and students are moving desks, filing cabinets, and other items out of classrooms.

School Board President Daniel Mackey says about 80 percent of the school has been flooded.

Mackey said he was first alerted about the flooding early Saturday (Aug. 24) morning when the volleyball team showed up to leave for a trip to Tulsa.

Volunteers have been at the school helping out since 8 a.m.

We will update this story when new information becomes available.