1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Shooting In North Little Rock

Posted 4:16 pm, August 25, 2019, by

Crime Scene Tape Do Not Cross. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in North Little Rock say one person is dead and a second has been wounded following an early-morning shooting.

The North Little Rock Police Department says the shooting occurred about 1:44 a.m. Sunday. Police were investigating in the area where gunfire had been reported when two victims with gunshot wounds arrived at a Little Rock-area hospital.

Police say one of the victims, identified as 45-year-old Roderick Wesley of North Little Rock, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say the second victim was treated for non-life threatening wounds. That person was not identified.

Authorities have not released information concerning a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

