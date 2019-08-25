AG Rutledge Has Growing Concern On ‘Vaping Epidemic’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said it is time to enact new regulations on vaping, an issue among youth that she says is rising to “epidemic” proportions.

Appearing on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, Rutledge noted that the relatively new products in the industry pose health risks and must stop targeting children.

“While I am generally not one to push for more regulations, we absolutely must wrap our hands around the vaping epidemic. It is a true epidemic in Arkansas and across the country. Every single superintendent and school official that I have spoken with has said we have a vaping problem at our schools,” said Rutledge.

“Young people as young as third grade have been caught vaping. A kindergartner brought a vape to school,” she added. “They call it their ‘Juul room’ instead of the bathroom. They have no idea what they’re putting into their bodies and into their systems, and each vape pod contains about as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. So imagine that 14, 15-year-old sitting down and smoking an entire pack of cigarettes.”

Rutledge believes that a special session could be called to enact new laws quickly versus waiting until the 2021 legislative session.

“I have spoken to the governor about this. I’ve talked to our legislators. We’ve also talked as attorneys general from across the country about looking at the responsibility of these companies who are promoting these products, how they’re selling them online. Young kids can get online now and purchase vape pods that taste like bubblegum or cotton candy. These are not your vapes that taste like Marlboro Reds or menthol Kools,” Rutledge said.

