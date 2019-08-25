Amazon Celebrates Launch Of Oklahoma City Fulfillment Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Amazon’s fulfillment center in Oklahoma City had its first official launch over the weekend!

On Sunday, Amazon celebrated “Day One” for associates during the launch of its first fulfillment center in Oklahoma.

New associates were welcomed with the rollout of a blue carpet, high-fives, balloons and the Thunder Drummers.

Oklahoma City Fulfillment Center General Manager Hamon Gupta painted the Amazon smile on a bison statue to signify the official opening of the building. Employees also signed another bison statue to commemorate the day.

During the celebration, Amazon donated $30,000 to The Foundation For Oklahoma City Public Schools, in conjunction with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, to sponsor a new STEM Center at Prairie Queen Elementary School in Oklahoma City. Amazon officials say the sponsorship is part of a joint initiative between the two non-profits to open 33 STEM classrooms in the Oklahoma City area.

Governor Kevin Stitt also proclaimed August 25, 2019, as “Amazon OKC1 Fulfillment Center Day.”

We are thrilled to open our first fulfillment center in Oklahoma and become a member of this incredible community,” said Gupta. “Along with creating more than 1,500 new full-time jobs with comprehensive healthcare benefits that start on the first day of employment, Amazon is dedicated to the communities where our employees live and work. We look forward to creating a long-term relationship with Prairie Queen Elementary School and supporting the next generation of innovators, builders, and coders.”

Applications are being accepted until September 19 for various full-time jobs at the Oklahoma City fulfillment center.

