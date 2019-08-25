Arkansas Couple’s Powerful Breast Cancer Photo Shoot Goes Viral

A Gillham, Arkansas woman and her husband’s photoshoot of the moment she cut off her hair while fighting breast cancer has been shared hundreds of thousands of times online.

The powerful photos show Charlie Johnson and her husband Kelsey as she prepares for her fight against breast cancer. The photographer, Mandy Parks, told Channel 7 that she hopes the photos show the strength it takes not only for those going through cancer but also the caregivers.

Parks wrote on her Facebook page:

Strong women aren’t simply born. They are made by the storms they walk through. From the pain, mistakes, and heartache we achieve pride and strength. I don’t know who needs to see this today. Or yesterday. Or someone you know might get this phone call tomorrow. Show them what strength looks like. Let them know they are not alone. Stand by them as they kick this like the warrior they are! Thank you to Charlie Johnson and Kelsey Johnson for allowing me to capture the pain, beauty, and bravery it took to spread this message. Prayers to you both in the fight! I love you guys!

Parks said she was surprised the post was shared so much and they’ve even been contacted by People Magazine to feature the photos.

Parks told Channel 7 that Charlie is still working overnight as a nurse and even had the confidence to wear her bald head to work after the thousands of messages she received from across the country.