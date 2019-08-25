Lightning Strike Leaves At Least 5 Injured At PGA Tournament In Atlanta

(CBS) — Five people were injured Saturday when lightning struck a 60-foot pine at the Tour Championship, showering the area with debris, Atlanta police said. The third round of the season-ending PGA Tour event was suspended for about 30 minutes because of storms in the area, and fans were instructed to seek shelter.

The strike hit the top of the tree just off the 16th tee shortly before 5 p.m., shattering the bark all the way to the bottom.

The Atlanta Fire Department told CBS News that four adults and one female juvenile who had sought shelter beneath the tree were injured. All five were taken to hospitals for further treatment, all of them alert, conscious and breathing.

To read the full CBS Article click here.