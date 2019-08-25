Local Schools, Law Enforcement Address Rumored School Shooting In Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Several posts are being shared on Facebook concerning a threat of school shootings to occur in Arkansas this week.

The posts have been shared hundreds of times on social media platforms eluding to possible school shootings to occur in Arkansas and in Kentucky on Thursday (Aug. 29).

None of these posts point to any specific school. The lack of details has caused massive confusion as to where the original information came from.

Parents in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas have been asking about the credibility behind the post. 5NEWS is looking into what local school officials and law enforcement are saying about the rumors.

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department released a statement to residents and parents saying in part:

“On August 20, the Little Rock FBI office issued a general awareness statement about information they received relating to possible school shootings in Arkansas and Kentucky. Please rest assured that we are taking this information seriously. We will be working with the schools through this next week and will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the students and staff members.”

Prairie Grove School District releases a statement saying in part:

“The Little Rock FBI office issued a general awareness statement regarding an unsubstantiated rumor. They received a report that a school shooting would occur in Arkansas on (Aug.29). The threat is not specific to any school in Arkansas. Prairie Grove School District will continue to monitor the provided information and work closely with the Prairie Grove Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to take appropriate security measures.”

Rick Schaffer with Springdale School District said, ” Does not appear credible but local law enforcement has been advised. They will let us know if any action is necessary.”

Bentonville School District representatives said they are in communication with local law enforcement but did not say if extra security would be added.

Zena Featherston with Fort Smith Public Schools said, “The Fort Smith Public School District is aware of the FBI’s bulletin. In reaction to that, we will have extra supervision and presence at the high schools. We are waiting for more guidance from the FBI.”

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.