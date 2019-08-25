Modeling Auditions For NWA Fall Fashion Week Held In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE Ark. (KFSM) -- Aspiring models from around the area showed up Sunday (Aug 25) to audition for the upcoming NWA Fall Fashion Week.

One of them was Gabriel Dixon, who says: "My game plan is to just be authentic, just be myself. I mean I`m not trying to be anything more than what I already am. I think it`s amazing and the reason why I say that is cus it`s a small town. I think we both know that most small towns don`t have these type of events and just to be able to get exposure in different markets, I think it would be great."

Designers are excited to showcase their brands at the NWA Fall Fashion Week, which starts on October 3rd.