Riverfront Bike Share Program Set To Begin By October

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — A bike share program, to be managed by the Fort Smith Parks Department, along the Arkansas River in Fort Smith should be running by October.

Reports shared at the Future Fort Smith meeting Monday (Aug. 19) and the Fort Smith Central Improvement District meeting Tuesday (Aug. 20) said the bike pad at the River Park Events Building on Riverfront Drive will be poured soon and everything is running on scheduled for an early fall launch.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved a three-year contract with Zagster Inc. on June 16. According to the contract, the city will pay $18,000 a year for the program. Zagster will provide bikes and equipment. Bikes will be rented through a mobile app on a user’s smartphone, according to city records.

Western Arkansas Planning and Development District and Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization worked to provide the service. Frontier MPO partnered with First National Bank of Fort Smith and the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. to provide donations and grants for the first year, said Reese Brewer with Frontier MPO. The program is now under the direction of the Fort Smith Parks Department.

“Coca-Cola and First National Bank of Fort Smith donated $10,000 each for the program,” Brewer said. “That’s a little more than the cost of the first year.”

