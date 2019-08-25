Tracking Thunderstorms This Afternoon

A line of thunderstorms is approaching Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this afternoon. The biggest threats are heavy rain and lightning.

As of 12pm, the rain is beginning to move into Northwest Arkansas and should only last until 1pm. Storms will reach the Fort Smith area by 12:30pm and last until 2pm. These storms are much more progressive than yesterday.

The flash flood potential is present while this main line moves through. Once the heaviest rain is over, the threat with flash flooding will diminish for the rest of the day.

The greatest severe risk today will be with this main line of storms moving through. Gusty winds are possible, but the storms will be on the low-end side of severe.

