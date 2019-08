Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The driver of a gray SUV slid off the road and flipped into a ditch along northbound I-49 just before the Wagon Wheel exit Sunday (Aug. 25) afternoon.

This crash appears to have happened due to possible hydroplaning in the rain.

Emergency crews responded to the scene to help the driver.

An accident report states the driver was not injured.