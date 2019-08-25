WATCH: Potential For More Flash Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of our area until 1PM on Sunday. There's a potential for flooding as more rain moves into the area.

FUTURECAST

Most of the morning will be dry. Isolated showers and storms may develop by late morning ahead of the heaviest rain.

The heaviest rain will reach us around lunch-time and into the early afternoon. The leading edge can be strong, but the biggest threat is flash flooding. Rain will continue into the afternoon.

Light rain showers may continue into the evening, but the flash flooding threat will be ending.

-Sabrina