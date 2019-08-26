× Arkansas To Host Cincinnati In 2022 Season Opener

Arkansas Sports Information

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas and Cincinnati have agreed to a one-game non-conference matchup slated for 2022 in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks will host the Bearkats on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks are 121-54-8 all time against current members of the American conference, recently taking on Tulsa in a 23-0 victory last season on homecoming.

Arkansas is set to open the second year under head coach Chad Morris and the 2019 season at home against Portland State on Aug. 31 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This marks the first time Arkansas and Cincinnati will go head-to-head.