× Eureka Springs Man Gets Probation In 2018 Machete Attack

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Eureka Springs man was sentenced to 10 years probation and ordered to serve 120 days in the county jail for attacking a man with a machete in 2018.

Jason McCoubrey, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Washington County Circuit Court to first-degree battery.

As part of his probation, McCoubrey can’t own any firearms and undergo anger management and substance abuse treatment.

He was also fined $1,000 and barred from contacting the victim.

McCoubrey was arrested in January 2018 after police said he attacked another man with a machete.

The man said McCoubrey and Donald Stringfield came to his girlfriend’s home with machetes and threatened to kill him, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The man said Stringfield and McCoubrey chased him through the house, where they eventually cornered and attacked him. He said he managed to escape to a neighbor’s house and call police.

Police noted the man had a two-inch gash on his head down to his skull, lacerations on his back and face, and that his face was swollen in knots, according to the report.

Last December, Washington County prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss the felony charge against Stringfield due to “an insufficiency of evidence,” according to court documents.