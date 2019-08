Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A line of severe thunderstorms will organize in SE Kansas and NE Oklahoma before spilling south into NW Arkansas and the Fort Smith area later this evening.

The main risk with the thunderstorms will be the threat for damaging winds along the leading edge of the line.

The wet soil combined with very leafy green leaves will lead to a high possibility of trees being pulled down.

The severe threat should end by 2am as the line exits to the south.

-Garrett