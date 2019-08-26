× Fayetteville Fire Department Responds To Blaze At Apartment Complex

FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at an apartment complex Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to Appleby Apartments at 2934 N. Gregg Ave. at 8:05 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26) with flames showing from a first-floor apartment, said Dale Riggins, administrative assistant for the fire department.

Riggins said it didn’t take long to knock down the initial fire, but firefighters were still on the scene checking for hot spots half an hour later.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters pulled one pet from an adjoining apartment. The pet was fine, Riggins said.

The extent of damage to the apartment and the adjoining apartments was still being determined. Fire marshals were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

