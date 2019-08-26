× Fayetteville Men Linked To Weekend Drive-By Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested two Fayetteville men after a drive-by shooting Saturday (Aug. 24) on Cherry Street.

Zachary Turner, 19, and Tavian Roberts, 19, were arrested Sunday (Aug. 25) in connection with committing a terroristic act, engaging in continuing criminal gang activity and aggravated assault — all felonies.

Roberts also faces a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

A man told police he got into a fight with Turner and Roberts around 3 p.m. on Saturday. He said he ran into his house after Turner pointed a gun at him, according to an arrest report.

The man said Turner and some other men returned and opened fire on his house. Police found a .40 shell casing outside the man’s home as well as a bullet inside.

The man gave a description of the vehicle Turner was in, which police located a short time later on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers took Turner and the three other men into custody for interviews.

Officers also found a .40 caliber Beretta handgun in the vehicle.

Turner and Roberts were being held at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $20,000 and $15,000, respectively.

Both men are due Sept. 25 in Washington County Circuit Court.