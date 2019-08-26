Fayetteville Men Linked To Weekend Drive-By Shooting

Posted 3:05 pm, August 26, 2019, by

Zachary Turner (left), Tavian Roberts

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested two Fayetteville men after a drive-by shooting Saturday (Aug. 24) on Cherry Street.

Zachary Turner, 19, and Tavian Roberts, 19, were arrested Sunday (Aug. 25) in connection with committing a terroristic act, engaging in continuing criminal gang activity and aggravated assault — all felonies.

Roberts also faces a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence.

A man told police he got into a fight with Turner and Roberts around 3 p.m. on Saturday. He said he ran into his house after Turner pointed a gun at him, according to an arrest report.

The man said Turner and some other men returned and opened fire on his house. Police found a .40 shell casing outside the man’s home as well as a bullet inside.

The man gave a description of the vehicle Turner was in, which police located a short time later on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers took Turner and the three other men into custody for interviews.

Officers also found a .40 caliber Beretta handgun in the vehicle.

Turner and Roberts were being held at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $20,000 and $15,000, respectively.

Both men are due Sept. 25 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.