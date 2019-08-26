× Fort Smith Police Investigating Early Morning Stabbing In Creekmore Park

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Monday morning.

The stabbing took place at Creekmore Park at 3301 South M St. at 8 a.m., said Aric Mitchell, public information officer for the Fort Smith Police.

Officers arrived and found a person with a stab wound. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.

The suspect, Brian Rogers, 54, of Fort Smith, was taken into custody, Mitchell said. He said Rogers was taken to the police station, where he was interviewed by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division.

Rogers was then booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree battery.