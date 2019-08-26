Johnson & Johnson To Pay $572M To Oklahoma In Historic Opioid Lawsuit

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Weeks after testimony ended in a historic bench trial, an Oklahoma judge has reached an opinion in the case.

On Monday, Judge Thad Balkman ruled in favor of the state, saying that Johnson & Johnson’s actions compromised the health of thousands of Oklahomans.

The judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay the State of Oklahoma $572 million as part of an abatement plan.

For weeks, the state of Oklahoma argued that Johnson & Johnson fueled the opioid crisis in the state by oversupplying painkillers through deceptive marketing and downplaying the risks of addiction.

“This company cut and ran. They took the money, and they ran and they’ve left us here holding the body bags,” attorney Brad Beckworth said during closing arguments. “This is the worst crisis, the worst public health problem Oklahoma has ever seen. It’s a man-made crisis, but it is a drug company crisis and it begins and it should end with them. They make the mutant poppy that started this thing. They work hand in hand with Purdue to make it happen.”

Beckworth, who represented the state in the weeks-long trial, said the defense’s case “defied logic” and “was nothing more than a sham.”

“Don’t buy that this was a good company. In the context of this case, it is not a good company. The folks that wanted to build this billion-dollar pain franchise, that was not a good company,” he told Judge Thad Balkman. “This was a company that not only ignored history, they ignored their own scientific advisors. They turned this state upside down.”

Johnson & Johnson argued that they marketed and promoted medicine responsibly and followed both federal law and regulations.

“Don’t tell me that doctors weren’t aware — that Oklahoma doctors weren’t aware of the risks. The marketing aids used by these people all contain the FDA labels or the information from them,” defense attorney Larry Ottaway said. “Oklahoma and America, unfortunately, have a drug problem. I wish we could snap our finger or pump our tie and cure it. We cannot.”

Ottaway went on to suggest the state’s abatement plan seeking $17 billion was not well thought out. During the trial, expert witnesses called by the state said they believe it could take 30 years to fully “clean up” the problem.

“Are these costs going to continue? Are these services not magically going to disappear on January 1, 2049?” Ottaway questioned. “The plan has not been developed yet. The evaluation of this abatement — we don’t even know how we’re going to do it. It seeks billions of dollars for services already provided. That’s not damages. That’s a penalty.”