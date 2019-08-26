× Oklahoma Deputy Notices New Mom Out Of Gas On Road, Pays For Her Fuel

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A deputy went beyond his call of duty after noticing a new mom and her infant out of gas on a road in northeastern Oklahoma.

On August 14, Wagoner County K-9 Deputy D. Watkins was patrolling near U.S. Highway 69 and East 690 Road when he found a disabled vehicle.

Watkins stopped to check on the driver and discovered it was a new mom with her baby who had run out of gas.

Watkins told the mom to wait and that he would be back shortly.

During that time, he drove to a gas station and purchased enough fuel for her vehicle to make it to a nearby station.

Then, he followed her to the gas station to make sure she and her child made it safely.

When they arrived at the gas station, Watkins told the mom to park by the pumps and wait.

He went inside and paid for $10 in fuel for the mom to make it back home, the sheriff’s office says.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott says Watkins went “above and beyond” to help a mother out and is proud of his kind act.